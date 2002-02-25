First Drought, Now Floods Threaten Southern Afghans

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan - Southern Afghanistan faces the risk of flash floods this spring as winter snow melts in the central highlands, increasing the misery for a region stricken by conflict and drought.

"There has been more snow than usual in the central highlands this year. The risk is that unless action is taken, flash floods will worsen the situation here," Leslie Oqvist, UN coordinator for southern Afghanistan, told Reuters.

One of the main causes of southern Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis is the drought that has gripped the region since 1998, but this does not mean the countryside is immune to the danger of floods.

"If you don't clean water highways, canals and irrigation systems, then flood waters can spill over," Oqvist said.

"In the spring of 1998, when the drought was beginning, 5,000 households were washed away by floods."

Flooding could also threaten further damage to the bomb-scarred roads that link Afghanistan's cities and provide a crucial lifeline for aid deliveries.

The UN says assistance is urgently required to repair the road from Kandahar to spin boldak on the border with Pakistan, to prevent floods rendering it unuseable for trucks.