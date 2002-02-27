Iran-China Joint Economic Commission to Meet in Tehran Soon

BEIJING -- The 11th Iran-China Joint Economic Commission is due to convene in Tehran in March, IRNA reported.

A member to China's State Council and the Chinese head of the commission, Wu Yi, heading an 87-member economic delegation is expected to arrive in Tehran to attend the upcoming session on March 18-20.

A joint Chinese economic/trade delegation will arrive in Tehran one week before the indicated date to prepare the grounds for the upcoming session.

The commission will comprise three committees: economic, trade and scientific/technical. The two-day official talks are due to be conducted between the Chinese delegation headed by Wu Yi and the Iranian delegation led by the head of State Management and Planning Organization, and the Iranian head of the commission, Mohammad Sattarifar.

The Chinese delegation is also due to visit the capital of Fars Province, Shiraz.

A letter of understanding is to be signed by the joint economic commission, based on which the prospect of Iran-China future cooperation will be clarified.

The ninth and tenth commission meetings were held in Tehran in 1997 and 1999 respectively.

Tehran-Beijing cooperation in various political, international, economic and cultural fields have undergone major expansion in recent years. Significant projects have so far been implemented jointly in Iran according to agreements signed earlier.

Iran-China trade exchange amounted to 504 million dollars in 1995, 780 million dollars in 1996, 1.36 billion dollars in 1997, 1.2 billion dollars in 1998, 1.35 billion dollars in 1999, 2.49 billion dollars in 2000 and around 3.3 billion dollars in 2001.

The trade exchange between the two countries in 2001 included 2.42 billion dollars export and $889 million import.

Also the volume of Iran's oil and non-oil products exported to China in 2001 exceeded $2.16 billion and $261 million respectively.

Iran-China's diplomatic ties were officially established in 1971, and it flourished and expanded following the victory of Iran's Islamic revolution.