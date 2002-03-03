Karzai Holds Talks With Uzbek Foreign Minister in Tashkent

TASHKENT - Afghanistan's interim leader Hamid Karzai discussed ties with neighboring Uzbekistan Sunday during a visit to the former Soviet Central Asian state, AFP quoted a Foreign Ministry source as saying.

Karazai held talks with Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov on the anti-terrorist operation in Afghanistan and the restoration of bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries, a Foreign Ministry source said.

The Uzbek foreign minister stressed that "Uzbekistan had always wished to see peace in Afghanistan and had often urged the world community to step up efforts to resolve the situation in the country," the source said.

"Both Afghanistan and Uzbekistan were countries that had suffered as a result of terrorism and extremism" Karzai was quoted by the source as replying.

The Afghan interim leader also addressed his thanks to Uzbek President Islam Karimov for initiatives to bring peace to Afghanistan, including its involvement in the "six-plus-two" grouping.

The association comprises the six countries bordering Afghanistan plus Russia and the United States.

Karzai, who arrived from Paris for two days of talks in Uzbekistan, was due to meet Karimov on Monday.

Uzbekistan was the first Central Asian state to allow U.S. troops to be stationed at one of its military bases for operations in Afghanistan and opened a key bridge for aid supplies to the war-torn country.

The former Soviet republic has often accused Afghanistan of exporting extremists and drug smugglers to undermine peace in the volatile Central Asian region.

The Uzbek regime in particular blames a group of Islamic radicals, who received shelter and training in Afghanistan, for deadly bomb blasts in Tashkent in 1999 and an armed rebel attack on southern Uzbekistan in 2000.

Karzai, who took over as the leader of the UN-backed interim government in Kabul in December with a six-month mandate, also met Deputy Prime Minister Rustam Yunusov and Uzbekistan's chief Mufti Abdurashid Kori Bakhromov.

He has been on a tour of Pakistan, Iran, India and is also expected to visit former Soviet Central Asian Turkmenistan on Wednesday.

On March 11 he is due in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on future relations between the two countries.