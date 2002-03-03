Arab League Chief Heads for Libya After Kadhafi Threat to Quit Group

CAIRO -- Arab League Secretary General Amr Mussa left Cairo Sunday on an urgent mission to Tripoli after Libyan Leader Moamer Kadhafi threatened to pull his country out of the 22-member Pan-Arab Organization.

League spokesman Hisham Yussef said Mussa will spend several hours in the eastern city of Syrte to discuss "developments in the Arab world and initiatives for peace in the Middle East."

A highly-placed diplomatic source said Mussa "Is going urgently to Libya to contain the situation following the threats by the Libyan leader to withdraw his country from the Arab League."

"Mr. Mussa will try to convince the Libyan leader to abandon his idea," the source added.

Kadhafi called Saturday in Syrte on Libya's General People's Congress, or Parliament, to consider quitting the Arab League for its alleged failure to fully support the Palestinians.

He also slammed a Saudi proposal that Arab States recognize Israel in return for an Israeli pullout of all occupied Arab lands, laying down his own tougher conditions for such a move.

Libya considered quitting the Arab League in 1998 because of the "defeatist" attitude of Arab states towards the sanctions imposed on Tripoli over the Lockerbie Airliner bombing.

It decided to stay in the organization after a visit by Mussa's predecessor Esmat Abdel Meguid, AFP reported.