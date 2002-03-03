Kuwaiti MP: Saudi Peace Bid, Strategic Blunder

TEHRAN A Kuwaiti MP has been quoted as saying that the Saudi peace bid, if Saudi Arabia really has proposed it, is a strategic blunder.

The Qatari satellite television network Al-Jazeera quoted Walid Tabatabaie as expressing doubt over the authorship of the peace proposal, saying that the world press quoted Jewish reporter Thomas Friedman in their reports of the so-called Saudi peace initiative.

The MP added that such a decision would be a blunder since it coincided with the unprecedented new development in which Israeli officers are refusing to obey their government's orders.

Further criticizing the initiative, Tabatabaie said that despite its reference to the 1967 borders and the establishment of Israeli embassies in Arab countries, the proposal does not take the fate of the Palestinian refugees into consideration at all.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Kuwait's cabinet condemned Israel's aggression against the Palestinian people as a "criminal act," urging the international community to exert more serious effort to achieve peace in the Mideast.

"The cabinet condemns the criminal act by the Israeli forces and confirms Kuwait's support for the Palestinian people," it said in a statement after its weekly session.

It also "calls on the international community to increase serious efforts to stop Israeli practices and aggression against the Palestinian people in a way that would guarantee a just, comprehensive and permanent peace in the Middle East."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also condemned the brutal acts the Zionist regime recently committed in two Palestinian camps.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hamid Reza Assefi called the acts of the Zionist regime as a true sign of the regime's surrender to the Palestinian Intifada.

Also, the spokesman said that Israel has proven it is not committed to peace in the region despite its claims. He added that the regime was actually increasing tension in the Middle East.

Qatar, which currently holds the presidency of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC), also has appealed to the UN Security Council to secure protection for the Palestinian people, Qatari newspapers reported Sunday.

The newspapers quoted an authoritative foreign ministerial source as saying that Qatar condemns the Israeli army's aggression on Friday on the Balata and Jenin Palestinian refugee camps.

According to DPA, the source said the attacks represent a flagrant violation of the agreements signed by both Palestinians and Israelis and of international humanitarian principles and relevant norms and conventions.

The source also appealed to the international community represented by the Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities and to press Israel immediately to pull out from the areas it reoccupied and halt aggression against the Palestinian people.

The OIC is the world's largest Muslim political grouping with more than 50 member states.

In the meantime, AFP quoted Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh on Saturday as saying that Israel was the "biggest terrorist" state in the world.

"The Zionist state is itself an example of extremism. It is the biggest terrorist state because of the aggression and terrorism waged against the Palestinian people," Saleh said in the town of Sayyun in the central province of Hadramut.