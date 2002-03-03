Religious Minorities Peacefully Coexist in Iran: Iranian Armenian MP

TEHRAN -- Speaking at a ceremony in honor of disabled war veterans from religious minority communities held on the occasion of the World Day to Combat Racial Discrimination, Leon Davidian, the Majlis deputy who represents the Armenian Christians of northern Iran, said that the peaceful coexistence of religious minorities and their Muslim brethren in Iran is a clear manifestation of dialogue among civilizations as advocated by the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Davidian added that religious minorities did their best to fulfill their national duties during the Revolution, the Sacred Defense and the reconstruction of the country. The Majlis deputy also said that arrogant powers often claim that there is racial discrimination in Iran in order to undermine the system. He said that only through cooperation can this propaganda be proven to be false.

Davidian stated that the Majlis has put the issue of solving the religious minorities' problems at the top of its agenda.

He said that since the government, and particularly the Leader, pay special attention to religious minorities, their problems will hopefully be solved in the near future.

Gifts were given to 49 disabled war veterans from religious minority communities during the ceremony, which was sponsored by the Mostazafan and Janbazan Foundation, the Armenian Archbishop, and the Majlis deputies representing Armenian Christians of Iran.