TEHRAN -- The deputy foreign minister for education and research said yesterday that 'dialogue among civilizations' is not an option but a strategic need, which the world should observe. Sadeq Kharrazi made the remark in his address to the First Seminar on Dialogue Among Civilizations Between Islamic and Japanese Civilizations, which opened in Manama, Bahrain on Tuesday. Kharrazi is the Iranian representative to the gathering. The seminar was held on the proposal of the former foreign minister of Japan.

"Today, in the era of globalization, we need dialogue and the promotion of its culture more than ever before. Through dialogue we can prevent destructive prejudice and reduce the negative consequences of the inevitable trend of globalization," Kharrazi said.

Kharrazi called on seminar participants to seriously consider the recent statement of 60 U.S. pseudo-intellectuals and to take measures to establish a coalition for peace in order to foil the efforts of some Westerners who are trying to justify the formation of a coalition of war.

Some 40 experts and intellectuals from Islamic countries and Japan participated in the two-day gathering in Manama, discussing issues such as Islam and globalization, Islam and Japan, and Islam and international relations.

On the sidelines of the seminar, Kharrazi also met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Muhammad bin Mubarak and reviewed bilateral ties and international developments with him.

The seminar participants also met with Bahrain Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman, who emphasized the importance and necessity of 'dialogue among civilizations' in the modern world. He praised the role of Iranian President Mohammad Khatami as the author of the idea of dialogue among civilizations.