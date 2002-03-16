MONTERREY, Mexico -- Governor Fernando Canales said that in spite of crime and drug trafficking, his state of Nuevo Leon, which will host the UN Summit on World Poverty, is safer than New York.

Just the same, he has called out 7,000 men in arms to face down threats that range from guerrillas to feminists in miniskirts.

The meeting could test restraint in the face of demonstrations since last month, when prosecutors opened the first official investigation into a massacre of students as the 1968 Olympics was being set up in Mexico, AFP reported.

The international conference for finance and development will bring together next week 60 heads of state and government, including U.S. President George W. Bush.

Security becomes doubly difficult, amid preparations for any terrorist activities as well as for keeping order among the thousands of participants and protesters against globalization, among other things.

Representatives of 260 world non-governmental organizations have already descended on monterrey, Mexico's third-largest city. As many as 7,000 delegates are taking part in this three-day forum on finance and development, which will focus on ways to finance sustainable and equitable growth that many activists here believe in sharing the wealth.

Those include Zapatistas, who launched a resistance movement in heavily indigenous Chiapas state on the day the North American free trade agreement came into effect in 1994. Some say they are guerrillas, while they say they are unarmed. Guatemalan Rigoberta Menchu, who won the 1992 Nobel Prize for her defense of Guatemala's indigenous peoples, plans to attend.

And a Phalanx of feminists plan to March in short skirts to protest their state of Nuevo Leon's decision to dictate hemlines in state offices.

Keeping the peace will be a diverse group of 7,000 men in arms that includes presidential guards, an elite Mexican Army Corps and shock troops -- collectively dubbed "globocops."

Governor Canales promises that "tolerance" is the operative word. "Respect for others will be observed," he said.

That, after last month's Supreme Court order to investigate the "massacre of Tlatelolco," which for 33 years was kept out of the courts. In 1968, perhaps hundreds of protesting students were killed by government forces.

The site of the Monterrey forum itself should not be too difficult to control, since the buildings are in a former foundry, surrounded by high fences, canals and walls. The grounds will be closed to the public, denying access to the film theater and museum within.

Outside, things will be different. "I have lived here 35 years and I don't feel very safe in normal times. Now we're the ones who are going to be frisked," said Jesus Salazar, resident of nearby El Caracol. "Fine, they are going to build a wall that will separate us. But that's to hide the poverty."

The task of the security forces will also be made more difficult by the fact that participants' accommodations will be widely dispersed.

Monterrey has more than 7,000 hotel rooms but they won't come close to housing all the delegations. Some of them, such as those of Canada, Ireland and Egypt, will be lodged in neighboring towns up to an hour away by car.