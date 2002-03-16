TEHRAN -- A high-ranking delegation of the World Association for the Proximity of Islamic Religious Schools (WAPIRS) left Tehran for the Senegalese capital Dakar on Friday in order to discuss proximity among Islamic religious schools and also to develop relations with Muslims in African states.

According to reports released by the WAPIRS Public Relations Department, the Iranian delegation, headed by the deputy chairman of the association, Seyed Hassan Rabbani, is also scheduled to visit the Ivory Coast and Guinea.

Becoming acquainted with West Africa, holding discussions with prominent Islamic clergymen and intellectuals of these countries, and promoting the culture of proximity among Islamic religious schools are among the objectives of the delegation, which is being accompanied by President Mohammad Khatami's Advisor for Iranian Sunnis' Affairs, Moulawi Eshaq Madani.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with the Senegalese minister of culture and other Muslim leaders and visit Senegal's academic and cultural centers.