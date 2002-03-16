UNITED NATIONS - The Security Council agreed Friday to make the protection of children from sexual abuse in war zones a priority when drawing up mandates for UN peacekeeping missions, AFP said.

The 15 council members adopted by consensus an aide-memoire recalling 54 recommendations by UN Secretary General Kofi Annan to protect civilians in armed conflict.

Ole Peter Kolby, Norway's ambassador to the United Nations and this month's council president, described the document as "a practical tool box" for future council action.

Prepared by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), it ranged across issues from peacekeeper training to the impact of sanctions and from small arms and land mines to the media.

"It is important that decisive and timely action is taken to end the suffering of millions of innocent victims of warfare, including many women and children," OCHA Head Kenzo Oshima told the council in public session.

He noted the large number of civilian deaths in the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, the "shameful attacks" on UN food distribution outlets in Sudan and the estimated 4.6 million Angolans displaced by 30 years of civil war.

Kolby said resolutions and formal statements by the council contained almost 40 references to protecting civilians, but added: "The situations cited clearly show that we have to do better."

Oshima also recalled recent allegations of the sexual exploitation of children in refugee camps in west Africa and reiterated the UN's policy of "zero tolerance" for any of its employees' perpetrating such acts.

Welcoming the aide-memoire, Jeremy Greenstock, the British ambassador to the UN, said: "We need to have codes of conduct that give substance to the secretary general's call for zero tolerance in cases of abuse."

The codes of conduct should apply not only to soldiers but "to all who work under the blue flag, including UN humanitarian agencies and implementing partners associated with the UN's programs," he said.

The document, which "highlights primary objectives for Security Council action," was adopted as part of a presidential statement, which carries the authority of a council resolution but is not legally binding.

Among its recommendations were the integration of child protection advisers in peace-keeping operations, and "a secure channel for complaints" about exploitation and abuse.

The document also noted the need to reunite displaced children with their families and to protect women and girls from rape through crisis centers, shelters and counseling programs.

It emphasized the need to "expand the role and contribution of women" in UN military observer and civilian police forces and to bring more women into decision making in the management of refugee camps.

Greenstock said the council was becoming more informed about the needs of women and children, but said "we sometimes overlook many other" issues such as land mines, the role of the media and the plunder of natural resources.

One recommendation in the aide-memoire was that the council set up mechanisms to monitor "hate media" and their incitement to violence against civilians.