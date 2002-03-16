BAYREUTH Officials in Bayreuth plan to stage a musical about the life of composer Richard Wagner (1813-83) who put the Bavarian town on the map.

Chairman of the local Entrepreneurs Association, Heinz Doering confirmed Saturday that his organization was working on plans for a stage show along the lines of one about Bavarian young king Ludwig II which has been shown 400 times.

"We want to pay tribute to all the trials, tribulations and successes of Richard Wagner," Doering told Deutsche Presse-Agentur DPA. Financial backing for the project has yet to be secured. "We still need more investors," said Doering.

The musical in Fuessen, southern Bavaria about Richard Wagner's friend and fanatical admirer king Ludwig II cost more than 45 million euros ($39.7 million) to stage. Investors had to fork out 24 million euros for the theatre in the city which is built in the style of its more famous counterpart in Bayreuth where the Wagner Music Festival is staged annually.

"We expect a Wagner musical to give Bayreuth a big boost," said Doering. The show is unlikely to be put on at the traditional Wagner Theatre in the city though, a building which lacks heating - the festival is a summer event - and is considered too small for the project.