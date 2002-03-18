Director's Popularity, First Motive to Watch 'Killing Rabid Dogs'

TEHRAN - Center for Cinematic Research and Studies announced in a report that the center did a survey about the film ***Killing Rabid Dogs**** which was screened in Farhang, and Asr-e Jadid1 cinemas, on December 23 and 25 of which 1058 answered the survey.

According to the survey, %74/3 of the audience consisted of the youth.

Out of the statistics, %58/3 were men and %38/3 were women, and the single audience was %21/8 more than the married ones.

%31 of the audience has stated that the popularity of the director was the reason for watching the film, and %19/9 has said for the popularity of the actors and actresses.

The ones who had seen the film because of the film critics in press were more satisfied than others were.

****Killing Rabid Dogs**** could have won 4 crystal Simorgh in the 19th Fajr Film Festival.

****Killing Rabid Dogs*** directed by Bahram Beizaei has drawn 3,190,104,500 Rls in the box office since December 16 to March 15.