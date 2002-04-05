MOSCOW Sweden shattered the world short-course record for the women's 4x100 meters medley relay at the World Short-Course Swimming Championships on Friday.

Therese Alshammar, Emma Igelstrom, Anna-Karin Kammerling and Johanna Sjoberg clocked three minutes 55.78 seconds to beat the mark of 3:57.46 by an American quartet from the University of Georgia in Indianapolis on March 16, 2000.

Alshammar had won the 100 meters freestyle gold and Kammerling the 50 meters butterfly earlier in the session.

Haley Cope gave the U.S. the lead on the opening backstroke leg but Luo Xuejuan edged China in front on the breaststroke.

Kammerling opened up a lead for Sweden on the butterfly and Sjoberg brought them home to win by more than a second from the Americans, Reuters reported.

The U.S. took silver in 3:57.17 and China bronze in 3:57.29, both teams also inside the old record mark.

The American squad which held the previous record consisted of Courtney Shealy, Kristy Kowal, Keegan Walkley and Maritza Correia.