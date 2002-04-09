Kharrazi Phones Afghan Fahim Following Assassination Attempt

TEHRAN Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi phoned Afghanistan's Defense Minister Mohammad Qasim Fahim to express happiness on the latter's good health after he escaped unhurt from an assassination attempt on Monday.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Kharrazi hoped that the ongoing Afghan situation will become stable with the establishment of security throughout the country in order to launch 'serious measures' for the reconstruction and development of the war-shattered country.

Fahim escaped unscathed after an explosive device, described as 'deliberately detonated', went off close to a convoy carrying the defense minister in the eastern city of Jalalabad Monday.

The explosion, said to have killed as least four and injured about 50, was followed by a series of arrests of those thought to be linked to the assassination attempt.

Iran, which was key to the ouster of the ultraorthodox Taleban regime, has expressed support for Afghanistan's interim government of Hamid Karzai and vowed to pay $560 million over five years for the reconstruction of the war-shattered country.

Karzai visited Tehran for three days at the head of a large political and economic delegation in February. The Afghan leader met several Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Khatami and Parliament Speaker Mahdi Karrubi.

During the Afghan leader's visit, the two countries signed several memoranda of understanding on political, economic and cultural cooperation, including fighting terrorism and drug trafficking.