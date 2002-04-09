400,000 Afghan Refugees to Return Home by End of Current Year

TEHRAN - Director General of the Foreign Nationals Office of the Interior Ministry Ahmad Husseini said that upon the restoration of security in Afghanistan and the conclusion of Geneva contract the voluntary return of Afghan refugees to their homeland has started since Tuesday.

He added that 2,350,000 Afghan refugees have been registered who will gradually leave Iran and are permitted to take their asset, in cash or kind, and their Iranian wives with them.

Husseini underlined that the United Nations would provide cash assistance and free transportation for such refugees.

He also said that today everything is ready for the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland and their participation in the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

In the meantime, head of the UN Refugees Office in Iran said that a new chapter has been opened in the cooperation of his office with the Islamic Republic of Iran on Afghan refugees and that the best possible mechanism is the voluntary return of the Afghan refugees to their motherland.

He concluded that they have taken all possible measures to attract international assistance for this purpose and will carry on the process.

Based on a three-month contract between Iran and the UN High Commission for Refugees and the Afghan interim government the return of Afghan refugees from Mashhad started since Tuesday.

The first group of these refugees consisted of 146 persons who returned to their home with buses provided by the United Nation.

Also, head of the UN Refugee Office in Mashhad said that they will try to secure a dignified and safe return of Afghan refugees to their motherland, which will encourage other refugees to do the same.

While thanking the assistance rendered by the Iranian people and government to the refugees, Toshiro said that he would never forget the assistance.

According to the aforementioned contract till the end of the current year 400,000 Afghan refugees will return to their country.