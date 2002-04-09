Body of Iranian Actor Laid to Rest

TEHRAN - The funeral procession for Iranian actor Jamshid Esmail-Khani was held on Tuesday in Vahdat Hall while a number of officials, artists and art lovers attended the procession.

Esmail-Khani passed away on Sunday at the age of 51.

He starred in several theater plays, TV serials and cinema and TV films.

The Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance in Cinematic Affairs Mohmmad-Hassan Pezeshk who attended the ceremony said, "The late Esmail-Khani was a pious and committed artist who will remain in memories forever".

Iraj Raad, an Iranian actor, offered his condolences to the bereaved family of the diseased and to the Iranian people for the great loss of the late Esmail-Khani.

Alireza Davoudi a film director said in the ceremony that his performance in the cinema was so pleasant and smooth that would never be forgotten.

Moreover, the wife of late Esmail-Khani, Gohar Kheir-Andish who is also an actress expressed her thanks for the attendance of officials and artists and people and remembered him as a kind father and capable actor.

Said Poursamimi and Mahmoud Pakniyyat, film and theater actors, underlined that unfortunately the capabilities of artists are appreciated after their death and less attention is paid to them during their artistic career.