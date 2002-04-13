AUGUSTA -- An emotional Arnold Palmer walked off the 18th green for the last time in the masters here on Saturday to roars of appreciation from a packed crowd wanting to pay their respect to the player dubbed the king.

Some of the biggest names in golf, including Nick Faldo and Greg Norman, came out to witness the end of an era.

Palmer struggled to hold back the tears as he made his way through the 20-deep crowd to the scorer's hut to sign his last score.

"I've never seen anything quite like this. I've seen big crowds and I've seen people but this was unbelievable," said the 72-year-old four-time masters champion.

It was only on Thursday that Palmer decided that his 48th consecutive masters was going to be his last.

His 17-over par 89 opening round, matching his worse ever score here, had convinced him that he no longer had the game over the lengthened Augusta national.

"I am not sad," said Palmer about his decision. "I'm just going to fade away and this is the time. There is no question Augusta has meant an awful lot to me over the years, perhaps the one tournament that kick started my career. I love Augusta."

Palmer should have had his final farewell on Friday but as he came off the 13th tee the heavens open and organizers were forced to suspend play until Saturday.

"I was very excited," joked Palmer. "I had not played on Saturday for a very long time."

Palmer admitted that he had thought about playing here for two more years.

"At one point I thought about doing 50 and playing right through but it just seemed like this is appropriate this year. As you know my game is really not good," said Palmer.

In fact, it might have been his last professional appearance.

"If I continue to play as poorly as I have recently I will not be out there. I promise you that," said Palmer.

Masters chairman Hootie Johnson said it would be impossible to list all of Palmer's achievements over the Augusta national course.

"He has provided us with countless years of excitement and thrills and has shown us how the game of golf is supposed to be played. We owe a debt to Arnold and he will always have a very special place in masters history," said Johnson.