Malaysia Looking Into Using Rockets to Generate Rain

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia is looking into innovative and effective ways to fight fires, including using rockets to seed clouds for rain over drought-stricken areas and missile technology to douse forest fires from long-distance, a news report said Saturday.

Science, Technology and Environment Minister Law Hieng Ding said he had asked a leading Russian company, which deals in satellites, missiles and rocket technologies to look into the possibilities, **** The Star **** daily said.

For cloud-seeding, the minister said, the idea was to use rockets to transport chemicals used for cloud-seeding from the ground to the atmosphere.

Presently, the authorities use planes to spray the chemicals into the clouds to bring rain. This is done to bring rainfall over places hit by a dry spell or when forest fires cause haze, affecting visibility and air quality.

As for fire-fighting with long-range missiles, Law said this would enable firefighters to douse fires, especially large-scale forest fires from long distances.

"This would be effective for fires which are inaccessible to fire engines or fire-fighters," DPA quoted the minister as saying.