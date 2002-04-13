PARIS -- Drugs given to pregnant women to treat epilepsy can triple the risk that their child will be born with abnormalities, according to a study published Thursday.

The problems include hernias, hip dislocation, heart disease, cleft palate and abnormal genitalia as well as behavioral and learning difficulties, said the research, published in the **** Journal of Medical Genetics ****, a specialized British publication.

The study covered 293 children born between 1976 and 2000 to Scottish women who had been given drugs to control or prevent epileptic fits.

Almost a third of these children had learning or development difficulties or abnormalities that required surgery AFP reported.

One in four had behavioral disorders such as autism, a figure that is nearly five times the rate among children whose mother had not been exposed to the drugs.

The biggest risk was the drug Carbamazepine, as well as taking more than one anti-convulsant drug during pregnancy.

Epilepsy is a major risk to mother and fetus.

Epileptic seizure among women who stop taking the drugs while they are pregnant is the second largest source of death among expectant mothers.

The authors, from Aberdeen Maternity Hospital in northeastern Scotland, said there was an urgent need for safer anti-convulsant medication and called for "appropriate counselling" for epileptic women so that they are aware of the risks.

Six in every 1,000 pregnant women in Britain are given epilepsy drugs, the study said.