Annan's Remarks on Crisis in Palestine

United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan on Friday called for the dispatch of an international observer force to occupied Palestine. He stressed that the occupation, the violence and the whole volatile situation which the Palestinians are facing should be brought to an end.

Annan's remarks indicate that the crisis in the occupied lands has escalated to a dangerous level and the settlement of the crisis requires more serious international efforts.

The UN secretary general's statement on the occupation of Palestine and the critical situation the Palestinians face is also an indication of the Zionist regime's failure to conceal the realities in the occupied lands.

Over the past two years, the Zionist regime has intensified its violent measures against the Palestinian people in order to strengthen its position in the occupied territories.

World public opinion is turning against the Zionist regime because of its repressive measures. Even the European countries, which had been supporters of the regime in the past, have called for an immediate cessation of the repressive measures and stated that international observers should be dispatched to occupied Palestine.

However, the Zionist regime and the U.S. have opposed the plan to dispatch international observers to the Middle East region, fearing that the crimes of the Zionist regime against the people of Palestine would be further disclosed.

Another reason why Washington and Tel Aviv are opposed to an international observer force is that they are concerned about the participation of other world powers in the settlement of the crisis, which could bring about an end to the U.S. unilateralism with respect to this crisis.

In order to prevent the implementation of the plan, U.S. officials have announced that they will support the plan if the observer force only consists of U.S. troops. But these officials have not explained how an observer force which only comprises U.S. troops can be called an international observer force?!

Undoubtedly, the goal of Washington and Tel Aviv is to foil the international efforts to settle the crisis, which the Zionist regime has created through its occupation of Palestine. The U.S. and Israeli officials are actually blocking all efforts to find a peaceful settlement to the crisis.