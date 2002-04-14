Iran Warns of Human Tragedy in Jenin Camp

TEHRAN -- Iran on Sunday warned of a "human tragedy" in the Jenin camp and called on the United Nations to send a fact-finding team to make inquiry into the reported massacre of hundreds of Palestinians by the racist Israeli forces in the camp.

"Palestine in the past days has witnessed the most tragic crimes in the history of its occupation and the killing of defenseless people, including women, children and the elderly in the West Bank, especially in the Jenin refugee camp, reminds of the Sabra and Shatila massacre (in 1982)," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hamid Reza Assefi said.

"The international community, above all the international court of justice in The Hague, are required to sue and try officials of the Zionist regime, primarily Ariel Sharon and the commanders of the Israeli army as war criminals," he added.

Assefi cited reported atrocities of the Zionist troops in the occupied Palestinian lands, including "massacre, dismembering, burial of bodies in mass graves, preventing supply of food and medicine" and preventing reporters from covering the ongoing crimes.

The Iranian official described the Israeli crimes in the Palestinian lands as "wild and inhuman" which are against all "human principles and international conventions."

The Israeli regime is blatantly making fun of the world public opinion and the human conscience through its continued inattention to the UN resolutions, he said.

Assefi reiterated Iran's support for the "legitimate resistance" of the Palestinian people and called for immediate international pressure on Israeli to halt its crimes against Palestinians.

According to reports, the Israeli army has turned the Jenin camp into a scene of devastation and blood in one of its most ferocious crimes, IRNA reported.

Palestinian sources have said that more than 500 had been killed and the Israeli army was trying to bury those killed in the massacre in mass graves in order to hide the evidence.

Israeli army confirmed on Friday that hundreds of Palestinians had been killed or wounded in the Jenin camp clashes.