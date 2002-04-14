Calligraphy Exhibition Opens Today

TEHRAN - An exhibition of calligraphy works of Master Hossein Mirkhani and Master Hassan is being held at the Tehran Calligraphy Gallery.

According to the public relations office of the Tehran Department of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the exhibition consists of over 25 calligraphy works of Master Nouh-Seresht as well.

The exhibition will continue until April 22. The Tehran Calligraphy Gallery is located in Vahdat Hall on Shahriyar St., Hafez St.