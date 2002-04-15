Plucky Zob Holds Blues

TEHRAN Visitor Zob Ahan showed guts as it fought against the table-topper blue-clad Esteqlal to a 2-2 draw yesterday.

In a 17th week second-leg match of Iran Pro League on a bumpy Azadi field, the Isfahan-based Zob took the lead twice but blues responded to extract one point.

Midfielder Aref Mohammadvand headed home in the 24th minute a Mohammad Taqi-Pour 40-yard diagonal cross from almost inches into the box.

All blues' blitz on Zob woodwork were defended except diving striker Ahmad Mo'menzadeh's header in the 52nd minute that kissed the net, leveling the derby.

Six minutes later, goalie Parviz Boroumand was judged to have brought down Zob striker Amir Vaziri in the penalty area and visitor's skipper Samsun Petrossian slotted home the spot kick.

Zob was reduced to 10 men after Vaziri was sent off for two bookable offenses in the 69th minute.

Mahmoud Fekri, who captained Esteqlal was also handed his marching orders nine minutes later for hitting Taqipour's face with his elbow.

Esteqlal restored parity just one minute from the time. Jalal Omidian presented a late penalty to blue by tripping Alireza Akbarpour.

Right winger Mohammad Navazi converted the penalty.

In other clashes, visitor Tractor Sazi of Tabriz snatched its first victory by overcoming Sepahan of Isfahan one-nil and the host side, Anzali-based Malavan, also defeated Fajr-e Sepassi of Shiraz 1-0.

Winning 34 points from 17 games, Esteqlal of Tehran leads the table followed by its archrival Pirouzi with 32 points out of 16 games and the third-placed Zob Ahan, collecting 28 points from 17 matches.

Visitor Pirouzi meets Abu Moslem of Khorasan in Mashhad at 04:00 p.m. today.