U.S. Shuttle Astronauts Turn Electricians on Third Space Walk

WASHINGTON -- Astronauts from the U.S. space shuttle Atlantis on Sunday became electricians on the mission's third spacewalk, a six-hour effort to install electrical links between the International Space Station and the first stage of a transporter for its robot arm, AFP quoted the U.S. space agency NASA as saying.

Astronauts Steve Smith and Rex Walheim attached electrical cables between the station and a 13-meter (42-foot) metal girder, likened to the spinal column on a human body, which was attached to the destiny section of the station during previous spacewalks Thursday and Saturday.

They also installed a circuit breaker, a job that was to have been completed by the earlier team of Jerry Ross and Lee Morin but was called off when the duo began to reach the limit of their oxygen supply after more than seven and a half hours in space.

The girder is the first part of the mobile transporter, a rail system that is to carry the station's Canadian-built mechanical arm along a 91-meter (300-foot) truss when it is completed in 2004.

The structure -- the longest ever assembled in space -- will move the arm at a speed of just 91 meters (300 feet) per hour as the station travels around the earth at 27,000 kilometers an hour (17,000 miles an hour).

It also is designed to allow tons of new equipment, solar panels and other systems necessary to survival in orbit to be added to the station.

Atlantis and its seven crew members are scheduled to return to earth April 19.