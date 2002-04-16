Army Promoter of Peace, Ready to Defend Iran's Territorial Integrity: Army Commander

TEHRAN -- Today the Iranian army is the only promoter of peace and believes in avoidance of any conflict, said General Mohammad Salimi the Army Commander-in-Chief in a message on the occasion of army day and the commemoration of heroic acts of the ground forces on April 18.

By the blessing of God and implementation of the Leader's commands to impart proper training in technical fields and to reconstruct military equipment, the army has been able to conduct ground, air and sea war games, the message said.

The army is at the same time ready to defend the independence and territorial integrity of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran against any threat, it said.

Today the military personnel in all branches of the Armed Forces are ready to obey the Leader's commands and sacrifice their lives for the Islamic Republic, the message said.

In the meantime, the Defense Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday saying that today the army acts as a firm backing for the Islamic Republic of Iran against any threats from the enemies of the State and the Revolution.

The army has actively taken part in the combat with the grouplets, in the sacred defense, and the construction of the country and is now ready to defend the country under the command of the Leader, it added.

The Defense Ministry expressed hope that upon more coordination between the army and other services of the armed forces the detente policy of Iran would become more effective.

The Defense Ministry in conclusion asked the people of all walks of life to participate in the especial programs in commemoration of the heroic acts of the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The exemplary units of the Defense Ministry will take part in the parade ceremonies on April 18.