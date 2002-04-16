Prison Population Growth Slows

WASHINGTON - The number of people incarcerated in the United States reached a new high last year, though the prison population grew at its slowest rate in three decades.

Overall, 1,965,495 people were in custody in the nation's federal and state prisons and local jails in June 2001, a 1.6 percent increase from the previous year, the Justice Department reported Wednesday.

About one in 145 U.S. residents were in prison or jail. Tougher anti-crime policies, more facilities and longer sentences are the reasons cited for the decades-long increase in the prison population, which rises to a high nearly every year.

"It appears the state prison population has reached some stability," said Allen Beck, a statistician with the Bureau of Justice Statistics. Crime rates are down and parole violations have stabilized, while state legislatures in recent years have not enacted the kind of sweeping sentencing reforms passed in the early 1990s.

Beck said the federal system could continue to grow at its current pace as federal court caseloads swell with drug, immigration and weapons prosecutions.

The population in U.S. and state prisons combined rose 1.1 percent, the slowest annual growth since 1972, when there was a 1 percent decline.

The bulk of the prison population is at the state level, which rose 0.4 percent. The number of federal prisoners rose 7.2 percent.

"The federal government is out of step with states that are finding more economical and humane ways to hold nonviolent offenders accountable for their actions," said Vincent Schiraldi, president of the Justice Policy Institute, a Washington think tank that urged federal reforms.

Prisons usually hold convicted criminals sentenced to terms longer than one year. Jails generally keep inmates awaiting trial or serving shorter sentences. Long-standing racial and ethnic disparities remained, particularly among younger black men. For instance, 13.4 percent of black males age 25 to 29 were in prison or jail, compared with 4.1 percent of Hispanic men and 1.8 percent of white males.

"This also relates to federal versus state policy on crack cocaine sentencing which unfairly impacts minorities and particularly African-Americans," said Raag Singhal of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Some of the increase in the federal prison population can be attributed to the U.S. government assuming responsibility for District of Columbia prisoners. That transfer ended last year. The number of people being held in local jails in June 2001 rose 1.6 percent from the previous year.

*******Troubled prison strategy *******

To solve the crime problem, Wisconsin has thrown money at prisons. That strategy has helped dig the state into its current fiscal hole - and, what's worse, without noticeably thwarting crime.

What's more, treatment - even when involuntary, according to the research - holds the promise of greater savings in the long haul. Cutting back on drug use cuts back on crime to feed that use.

The Legislature must take other steps, too. It foolishly passed truth in sentencing without adopting the companion criminal code to keep the new sentences from getting out of hand - which is precisely what's happening. The Legislature should adopt the proposed code.

Lawmakers never consciously set out on a prison-building spree. It just kept toughening laws, without anticipating the consequences - more prison congestion, which then forced lawmakers to build more prisons. The Legislature needs to set up a procedure in which prison construction becomes a forethought, not an afterthought. The state should require that a prison-impact statement accompany any crime bill. Lawmakers ought to know beforehand how many cells, if any, a proposal would require the state to add.

A commission to monitor sentences is in order. So is an expansion of alternatives to prison, such as group homes and house arrests.

Prisons play a key role in the crime fight. They keep dangerous people off the streets; in many cases, prison is the right punishment. But this state has relied too heavily on that expensive tool. Wisconsin's huge investment in prisons has yielded paltry returns in crime reduction. The state must switch to a more balanced crime-fighting strategy.