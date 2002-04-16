IAAF and U.S. Body Agree to Arbitration on Dope Cases

LONDON The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and USA Track & Field have agreed to independent arbitration in an attempt to resolve an impasse over five positive U.S. dope tests.

The American governing body has refused to reveal the names of the quintet, who include a competitor at the 2000 Sydney Olympics who took part despite testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

Speaking from the IAAF's Monaco headquarters on Tuesday, spokesman Nick Davies said the world governing body and USA Track & Field had decided to go to the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

He said IAAF President Lamine Diack believed it was absolutely essential to resolve the cases, particularly that of the athlete who competed in Sydney.

"The athlete was convicted in the first instance by USA Track & Field, then cleared by them," Davies said.

He said because of the close relationship between the two bodies it had been decided to take the case to an independent arbitrator and abide by whatever decision was reached. A decision was possible within the next month before the start of the Northern Hemisphere athletics season.

--------- Under Fire ----------

USA Track & Field has come under fire for refusing to release the names, most recently at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City in February. The federation has said it cannot reveal the names of athletes until all the proper legal procedures have been followed.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Jacques Rogge warned USA Track & Field it could be disciplined if it did not release the names, reported Reuters.

"If they fail to produce the necessary information they could face eventual disciplinary action," Rogge told delegates at the IOC session.

Earlier, World Anti-Doping Agency Chairman Dick Pound, a former IOC vice president, said the U.S. body should be kicked out of the IAAF and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

"You can't consistently flout your laws and do nothing about it," Pound said.

"They are refusing to provide information required under the international rules with a series of pretexts, one of which is that the law in the United States prohibits them from giving names."

Davies said a council meeting in Nairobi at the weekend had also decided the IAAF would reinforce its policy of strict liability in doping cases by refusing to accept claims that a banned drug had been contained in a contaminated food substance.

He said athletes were appealing against two-year suspensions within six months saying they had unknowingly taken a banned drug.

"That's no excuse," Davies said.

An IOC study released this month found that 14.8 percent of 634 nutritional supplements tested had contained non-labeled substances which could lead to a positive test.