Domestic Manufacturers to Sign Contracts Worth $300m With Oil Ministry

TEHRAN -- Domestic manufacturers of oil industry equipment predict that they will sign contracts valued at $300 million with the oil ministry.

Reza Khayamian, the chairman of the board of directors of the Association of Manufacturers of Oil Industry Equipment, said that during the Iranian year 1379 (March 21, 2000- March 20, 2001), production units affiliated with the association signed contracts valued at Rls.1 billion and $100 million with the oil ministry. In Iranian year 1380 the figure increased by 30 percent compared with the previous year.

He said that the oil industry spends $1 billion per annum for operating domestic production units and importing equipment.

He stated that since there are plans to invest $50 billion in the country's oil, gas and petrochemical industries over the next ten years, it is projected that the figure will increase to $2 billion per annum.

He said that domestic manufacturers will try to supply a larger share of the equipment needed by the country's oil industry in order to prevent capital flight.

Referring to the fact that thirty percent of the association's manufacturing units are state-owned, he expressed hope that with the approval of the bill on foreign investment, the ground can be prepared for further participation of foreign companies in manufacturing the needed equipment in Iran.