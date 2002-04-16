Minister Underlines Need for Industrial Development in Hormozgan Province

TEHRAN Some 300 million dollars have been invested in the Hormozgan Steel Complex which has an important effect on development of mines and industry in Hormozgan Province, Mines and Industries Minister Is'haq Jahangiri said on Tuesday, the Central News Bureau reported.

Jahangiri said that the Hormozgan Province has good potentials and proper plans have already been prepared for the industrial development of the province.

Touching on the importance of port terminals and installations for loading and unloading ore in the province, the minister said that during the last Iranian year (ended March 21) two million tons of mineral resources were loaded and unloaded in the Hormozgan Steel Jetty.

Jahangiri cited the development of Al-Mahdi Aluminium Plant in Bandar-Abbas and the construction of six ships with 70,000 tons of capacity in the Persian Gulf shipbuilding industries as other important projects by the Ministry of Mines and Industries in the province.

The minister also said that during the last Iranian year seven million tons of steel were produced in the country, adding that of this said amount of steel 1.3 million tons were exported.