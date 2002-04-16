Iran's Principled Stance on Caspian Legal Regime

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hamid Reza Assefi said on Monday that negotiations to determine the legal regime for the Caspian Sea would have a long process. He added that all littoral states must reach a consensus in order to establish a sustainable legal regime for the sea.

Iran considers joint ownership the best mechanism for the Caspian Sea legal regime. But, if there is a consensus on the division of the sea, Iran advocates a fair and equal division of the sea among the littoral states.

However, the differences between the five littoral states have thus far prevented them from reaching a consensus on exploitation of Caspian Sea resources.

Some Iranian Majlis deputies recently expressed their dissatisfaction with the unsuccessful negotiations to determine a legal regime for the Caspian Sea. However, Iran's principled stance is based on dialogue and regional cooperation. Iran believes that the Caspian Sea is a joint resource which should be used to enhance regional peace and friendship.

The Iranian special envoy for Caspian Sea affairs, Mahdi Safari, on Monday said that the upcoming littoral states' summit in Ashkhabad will provide a proper opportunity for the exchange of views between the five littoral states. This summit is considered to be a positive step towards bringing the five states' perspectives closer to each other.

The only valid treaties on the Caspian Sea, namely the 1921 and 1940 treaties between Iran and former Soviet Union, which stress joint ownership of the sea, may be regarded as a proper starting point in order to reach a collective agreement on the new legal regime of the Caspian Sea.