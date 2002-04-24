Eight Historical Sites Are Registered as National Monuments

MASHHAD, Khorasan Province According to a report released by the public relations section of the Cultural Heritage Department of Khorasan Province, northeastern Iran, eight historical sites have been registered as national monuments.

The recently registered monuments include Qareh Tappeh, Toup Derakht, Dowin and Qaderabad mounds in Mashhad as well as Goparegi Soys Mound, Blues Mound, Bisjer area and the Etka earthenware dual hill in the city of Sabzevar.

The monuments present some data dating back to the period between the seventh and first millennia BC.

According to the data, the significance of the monuments and their antiquity led to the Cultural Heritage Department register them as national monuments.