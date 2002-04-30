Afghanistan Seeks Iran's Experience in Electricity, Water Sectors

TEHRAN -- Deputy Energy Minister Reza Amrollahi said that Iran can share its experience in the field of electricity with Afghanistan.

Amrollahi further told Afghanistan's Deputy Water and Energy Minister Mohammad Amin Monsef that expansion of relations with neighboring countries is the irrevocable policy of Iran.

He said in light of implementation of different projects in the power sector and through import of technical know-how, Iran has been able to produce a considerable portion of power plant equipment such as turbine, transmitters and so on. He added that Iranian companies are now capable of producing all the required power equipment in the country.

The official said that Iranian companies have now the power to compete with foreign companies in the consultation, contract and equipment preparation projects of the water and sewerage sectors. He added that Iranian companies have been able to design and implement such giant projects as Karkhe Dam.

Monsef said, for his part, that his country is determined to benefit from Iran's cooperation in reconstruction of the country's water and electricity sectors.

He said Afghanistan's water and power equipment have been badly damaged during the civil war. He also urged Iran to contribute to Afghanistan's power and electricity projects and train power and electricity technicians.

Monsef is to sign a memorandum of understanding with Iranian officials on reconstruction of Afghan power and water installations at the end of his stay in Tehran.