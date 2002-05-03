President Elaborates on the Outcome of His 5-Nation Tour

TEHRAN -- President Mohammad Khatami here Thursday described last week's summit on the Caspian Sea an"important event" as he called on the littoral countries to shut the region to outsiders.

Talking to reporters upon return from a five-nation tour of the Central Asia which he described as "positive", the Iranian president said the summit held in the Turkmen capital Ashkhabad indicated the coastal states' will to settle the existing differences over the legal status of the inland sea among themselves.

He said the heads of state of the five littoral countries discussed aspects of their difference and consensus on the sea in a" friendly and sincere atmosphere" and reiterated the need for further consultations in order to come to a common ground.

"One of the important issues raised in the summit was that the Caspian Sea belongs to the five coastal countries and that nobody should interfere in the region," Khatami said.

"Most of the regional countries believe that any foreign interference in the region must be avoided," Khatami said, adding the littoral states should show "understanding" and a"fair behavior" towards the materialization of their national rights in the landlocked sea.

The five countries, namely Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan agreed to continue holding regular meetings among their experts and foreign ministry officials and plan for a next summit of their heads of state whenever necessary, he added.

"Since an enduring security, stability and progress in this region guarantee the interests of the coastal states, they should continue their cooperation," the president added.

Khatami hailed his Central Asian tour to Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, given their "deep-rooted historical bonds" with Iran and with one another.

"I traveled to a region which has had a strong historical and civil bond with Iran, and they are pillars of a civilization, marked for its grandeur and greatness in the history," he said.

Khatami's Central Asian trip culminated in the conclusion of 20 documents for cooperation between Iran and those countries in the economic, cultural and political fields.

In Dushanbe Thursday, the president addressed hundreds of scholars, university professors and academics of Babajan Ghafurov University in Khojand, Tajikistan.

He said love and hope have been the key to survival of Persian speakers throughout history.

Even at the time when tyranny and injustice prevented any freedom of expression, religion -- this vital factor for our life, culture, tradition and history -- managed to open new horizons, the president said.

He added that the brilliant historical periods are marked by insight and respect for identity. "So, we should continue loving; (we should love) not only ourselves but others; (we should love) not in words but in action," said the president.

"So, let's learn the fact that one can and should live on love, hope and faith and avoid any animosity, wrath and violence; this is not a mere word but historical experience," said the Iranian chief executive.