World Doctors Group Urges Free Passage for Medical Aid in Mideast

LYON, France -- The World Medical Association on Saturday urged belligerents in the Middle East conflict to ensure vital medical aid reached those in need in the combat zones.

"The World Medical Association has called on all sides in the Middle East conflict to ensure the continuation of essential medical services by allowing unrestricted freedom of movement to physicians and other health care personnel," the group said in a statement.

The WHA, a grouping of 72 national medical associations representing around seven million doctors, has been meeting in Divonne-les-Bains in southeast France since Thursday.

In a resolution, the group said it "unequivocally" denounced the employment of all acts of terror such as the indiscriminate killing of civilians and the spread of fear among the general public.

"It also unequivocally condemned the use of ambulances and health care facilities carrying internationally recognized symbols as cover for or targets of hostile purposes or actions."

The WHA wraps up its meeting on Sunday, AFP reported.