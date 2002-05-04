Iran, WB to Jointly Implement Reinvigoration Projects

TEHRAN -- Deputy Interior Minister for Social Affairs, Ashraf Boroujerdi, said here Saturday, "Iran and the social fund of the World Bank (WB) are to jointly implement reinvigoration projects in the fields of education, health and employment in five regions nationwide.

Conferring with the head of the WB delegation, currently on a visit to Iran, Basam Ramezan, Boroujerdi added that a few vil have been selected where the projects are to be implemented, including Lezour in Firouzkouh, Chandar in Karaj, Kheirabad, Farmeh and Moqan in the suburb of Mashhad, Eyn Dow, Daqaqeleh and Kout Seyd Saleh in Ahvaz as well as Amirabad Famnin in Hamedan.

She added, "An agreement is due to be signed by the visiting delegation and the Islamic Republic of Iran once the areas in question are surveyed."

She said that according to the agreement to be signed, a long-term loan with a four percent interest rate is to be extended to the Islamic Republic of Iran by the social fund of the World Bank to be allocated to the improvement of health, education and employment in the said areas.

She added, "the selection of the five regions was based on the rate of participation of the Islamic councils and the public as well as their economic and social conditions."

Basam Ramezan, who is also in charge of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the region (including Arab states, Iran and Turkey) said that the social funds are aimed at creating strong social and economic foundations.

Ramezan added, "the central axis of our work is the restoration of the area and building up production rate."

He reiterated the role of the non-governmental organizations and the Islamic Councils in reinvigorating those regions.

He concluded that ethnic issues and cultural diversity are to be taken into consideration as well.