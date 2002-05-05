Winners of Moj Film Festival Announced

TEHRAN - At the closing ceremony of the first Moj Short Film Festival which was held on Kish Island, six films were introduced as the winners of awards. The ceremony was held at Hafez Hall of Kish University

According to the public relations office of the Youth Cinema House the jury of the Moj Festival consisted of Farimah Farjami, Mohammad Ali Zakariaei and Mansour Zabetian.

The plaque of the festival, the honorary plaque and a cinematography camera were awarded to Ebrahim Sheibani, the director of ****Dark Dawn**** and Mona Zandi Haqiqi the director of **** A Photo Without A Frame****.

The honorary diploma and the honorary plaque were awarded to Pejman Fakharian, director of **** House Became Dark****, Farnaj Jamshidi Moqadam, director of ****Fingerprint****, Saman Salvar, director of ****Wind Shall Comb Your Hair****, and Behzad Rasoul Zadeh, director of ****The Bundle****.

At the ceremony Pouyan Shahroukhi and Mohammad Anvari Zadeh of the Youth Cinema House delivered speeches on the future plans and policies of the cultural center and their goal of supporting young cinema producers.

The Youth Cinema House held the Moj Film Festival with the cooperation of the Institute for the Development of Kish Island Tourism from April 29 to May 2. This festival is held annually on Kish Island.