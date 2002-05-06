German Wins World Epee Title

TEHRAN A German fencer stood top at the 4th world epee (class A) contests, Tous Cup, ended in Mashhad Monday.

In final held adjacent to mausoleum of great Iranian poet Abolqassem Ferdowsi in the presence of Vice President and Head of Physical Education Organization, Mohsen Mehralizadeh, the German Christoph beat his Dutch opponent, Arwin-Kardaus, 15-6 and won the crown.

Two Kazakh fencers tied at No. 3 and finished third and Farhad Rezaei of Iran ranked sixth.