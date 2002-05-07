Closer Ties Between Caspian Sea Littoral States Can Guarantee Regional Security: MP

TEHRAN A member of the Majlis Foreign Policy and National Security Commission has said that by forging closer ties with the Central Asian republics, the negative propaganda of some countries could be made less effective and more regional success could be achieved. Majlis Deputy Mohsen Torkashvand, who represents Toyserkan, told the TEHRAN TIMES that coexistence and cooperation with Caspian Sea littoral states can guarantee regional countries' national security.

On Iranian President Mohammad Khatami's visits to Caspian Sea littoral states and the signing of several agreements and protocols to facilitate relations between the countries, the MP said that the president's tour was a positive political and economic step for the region.

He said that since these countries remained underdeveloped during the period of communist domination, they need to compensate for this backwardness immediately and they will turn to any country which is ready to give them a hand. In order achieve this goal, they will cooperate with any country which is ready to meet their needs in the best way possible, Torkashvand commented.

Pointing to the significant historical and cultural ties between Iran and the Central Asian states, he said that it is Iran's right to have a greater share in Central Asian markets.

However, he said, some countries are trying to dominate these countries' economies and reduce the Iranian share in the markets of the region and that is why Iranian businessmen should try to establish a more active presence in the region.

Torkashvand called on Iranian officials to devise a clear strategy to facilitate active Iranian participation in the economic activities of the Central Asian states.

He said that even though these countries have an abundance of natural resources, they are poor and are not able to provide their people with necessary commodities and this has provided an opportunity for Iranian industrialists.