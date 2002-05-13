TEHRAN -- Some members of Iran-UK Parliamentary Friendship Group headed by Akbar Alami, an MP from Tabriz, East Azarbaijan Province, arrived in London yesterday.

The group is scheduled to meet with the Speaker of the House of Commons, the head of its Foreign Policy Committee, members of the UK Parliamentary Friendship Association and a number of ministers and officials of that country to discuss expansion of Iran-UK parliamentary ties.

The visit of Iranian members of the Friendship Group to UK is the first official visit in the post-Islamic Revolution era.