kuwait -- Saudi Arabia Interior Minster, Emir Nayef bin Abdel Aziz, said in an interview with a Kuwaiti magazine that the Tehran-Riyadh ties are currently excellent, and if they are taken proper care of, and further strengthened, the whole region will be benefited from their positive results.

In an interview with the Kuwaiti political weekly ****As-Siasa****, published on Saturday, Abdel Aziz added, "Excellent relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is equal with excellent security for the region."

He said that Saudi Arabia moved towards constructing a full-scale excellent relationship with Iran before the September 11 events, in the framework of safeguarding the region's interests, IRNA reported.

The Saudi interior minister said, "We explained our viewpoints about the past events for the Iranians and told them it would be to the benefit of the whole region to close the files of the past events, get rid of the undesirable memories, and spend efforts to construct a favorable future."

The Saudi authority said that Iran wholeheartedly welcomed Emir Abdullah Abdel Aziz's intention to participate at the Tehran summit of the Organization of the Islamic Conference(OIC) in 1999, and that was very pleasing for us.

Emir Nayef said that the Iranian's warm welcome was repeated during his own, as well as the Saudi Defense Minister Emir Sultan's visit, when the Saudi delegations achieved all their determined goals in Iran.

He said that such developments have already left their positive impact on the region's security, because Iran is a major and important country.