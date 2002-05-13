ARDAKAN -- MP Mohammad-Reza Tabesh called on the top authorities in Iran to consider the directives and warnings of President Mohammad Khatami on the demands of the people.

Tabesh called on the officials to make attempt to solve the problems facing the people in the economic, social and cultural areas.

He said officials should act based on the directives given by President Khatami and try to remove the drawbacks and take measures to meet the public demands, IRNA reported.

Tabesh stressed that preparing the grounds for attraction of foreign investments, generation of job opportunities, privatization and good and effective management would contribute to the prosperity of the country.

He further urged the officials to pay due attention to the demands of people if they want to achieve the key goal of promoting the national unity and solidarity.

Tabesh said creating a free political atmosphere in the Iranian society and duly considering the public demands is key to neutralize any threat to the national security and unity.

He went on to say that in a free society, there is no room for enemies and troublemakers.

The security in the country would provide favorable ground for economic growth and achieving high degrees of spirituality and morality, he said adding that security is interconnected with national unity.

Officials have to do their best to solve the problems facing the public including the rampant unemployment, he noted.

About 3.5 million people of the active population - between 15 to 64 years old - are currently out of job. At least 5.5 million high school graduates would join the jobless within the next four years to increase the unemployment rate to 24 percent. The inactive population comprises 13 million students under 10 years of age, 13 million housewives and 1-3 million retired.

Still about 76 percent of the unemployed are classified as unskilled labor. The figures indicate that the educational curricula don't correspond with the needs of the community. Macro educational planners have focused most of their energy on expanding the universities' admission rate.