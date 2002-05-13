TEHRAN -- Shortly after being appointed as the advisor to Judiciary Chief, Mohammad Javad Larijani, has proposed to slam Tehran's door to talks with the United States until Washington quits its language of evil and bullying against the Islamic Republic.

"The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken shape according to no-ties with America for the past quarter century and it is possible to ignore relations (with the U.S.) for the upcoming decades," he told IRNA reporter here Sunday.

"Iranian politicians should adopt a suitable stance to make American statesmen understand that we are not interested in expanding ties with the U.S. in an atmosphere of evil and threats," he added.

There exists no bright prospects for diplomatic relations between Tehran and Washington, Larijani said, adding, "The American rulers have to shun their current rhetoric (against Iran) if they want a normal and friendly rapprochement between the two countries."

Larijani's comments are similar to Foreign Minister Kamal Kharrazi's recent statements in an interview with the New York-based TV Channel 13, in which he ruled out contacts with the U.S. under the "current atmosphere of evil and threats."

Kharrazi also rejected secret talks between Tehran and Washington, saying any contacts between the two arch-foes are presently out of question, given the U.S. aggressive stance toward the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian foreign minister's statements were in response to some media reported that several Iranian and American diplomats had held clandestine talks in Cyprus.

Iranian Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi appointed the former parliamentarian from Tehran Larijani as his advisor for international affairs.

Larijani, a Tehran MP for two tenures between 1993 and 2001 and a university professor in math and physics, will also serve as the deputy chairman of the Judiciary's Foreign Affairs Department.