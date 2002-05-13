BEIRUT - Afghan Foreign Minister Abdullah Abdullah, seeking to share Beirut's experience in post-war reconstruction, delivered Monday a message from interim Afghan leader Hamid Karzai to Lebanese President Emile Lahoud.

"I delivered President Lahoud a message from Mr. Karzai. It is a message of friendship which expresses hope that our relations, which have been good in the past, continue and develop even more," Abdullah told reporters.

Abdullah then held talks with Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri on ways for Afghanistan to benefit from Lebanon's post-war rebuilding efforts, AFP reported.

"I examined with him our strategy to rebuild our devastated country and I told him that we wanted to benefit from the Lebanese experience in this domain," he said.

Abdullah, who flew in late Sunday from Syria and was to travel on to Jordan, said upon his arrival here that his government "hopes to benefit from Lebanon's experience in the area of reconstruction, especially in solving the problem of refugees".

Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war left much of the country destroyed and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Since 1992, the country has been engaged in a massive reconstruction effort without major international aid.

The reconstruction efforts are not yet completed, though public debt already amounts to 28.5 billion dollars, or 170 percent of gross domestic product.