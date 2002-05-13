TOKYO -- Japan's media were agog when Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi took his place along with 15 others around a large table at his official residence on Monday.

But the occasion was not a cabinet meeting.

Koizumi, with a group of Tokyo elementary school students, was there to fold a few of the two million paper cranes that are to be scattered from above the Yokohama Dome after the soccer World Cup final on June 30, Reuters reported.

Most Japanese children are taught how to fold paper cranes, which are given as gifts or used as symbols of good luck.

The 60-year-old Prime Minister seemed a little out of practice.

"ER, how does it go after that?" he asked, before producing his finished handiwork in red and gold paper, with a triumphant: "I did it!"

"In Japan, people are much more interested in the Olympics than the World Cup. But if you look at it from a global point of view, it is just as important," Koizumi told the children, urging them to do their utmost to make the June event a success.