RIO DE JANEIRO -- Argentine midfielder Juan Pablo Sorin, playing his last match for Cruzeiro after two years at the club, scored the only goal on Sunday as they won the Copa Sul-Minas, one of the major tournaments of the Brazilian season.

Playing with six stitches in his forehead, Sorin slotted the ball under Atletico Paranaense goalkeeper Flavio in the 75th minute to give Cruzeiro a 1-0 win in Sunday's second leg as they completed a 3-1 aggregate victory.

The player, a regular starter for his country, was given a rousing reception by a 70,000 crowd at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte and played with his usual extraordinary work-rate.

Not even a nasty clash with an Atletico player, which needed stitches at halftime, nor a ruthless Atletico defense, which committed 22 fouls in the first half alone, could stop the Argentine, who is expected to join Italy's Lazio after the World Cup.

The Copa Sul-Minas features the top teams from the center and south of Brazil and is played in the first half of the season.

The other major cup, the Rio-Sao Paulo tournament, went to Corinthians after a 1-1 draw on Sunday gave them a 4-3 aggregate win over Sao Paulo.

Reinaldo gave Sao Paulo a second-minute lead to level the aggregate score but midfield Rogerio equalized with a clinical free kick with 13 minutes left.

His goal prevented the tournament from being decided on the number of yellow cards, which has controversially replaced a penalty shootout as the method of deciding drawn games.

Sao Paulo reached the final because they received fewer yellow cards than Palmeiras in their semifinal.

Despite widespread criticism, the experiment seemed to work as there were only 32 fouls in Sunday's game, compared to 70 in the Cruzeiro-Atletico game where the traditional penalty shootout would have come into play if the score had ended even.

Corinthians brought Carlos Alberto Parreira, who led Brazil to their World Cup title in 1994, his first major Brazilian domestic title since 1984, when he won the Brazilian championship with Fluminense.