JAKARTA -- Cheaper anti-retroviral drugs made in India are now available in pharmacies and clinics in Indonesia for the country's estimated 100,000 HIV/AIDS sufferers, news reports said on Monday.

Zubairi Djoerban, an HIV/AIDS specialist at the School of Medicines at the University of Indonesia, told a seminar over the weekend that Indian-made generic anti-retroviral (ART) drugs were now on sale in Indonesia, said **** The Jakarta Post ****.

DPA quoted Djoerban as saying the Indian-made generic drugs cost about 1,050,000 rupiah (105 dollars) for a month's supply, still a hefty price to pay in a country where the per capita income is about 600 dollars per annum.

The same drugs imported from Europe or the U.S. are considerably more expensive, he said.

India, with the largest population of HIV/AIDS carriers in Asia, has developed its own generic copies of ART drugs, which were originally developed by U.S. and European multinational pharmaceutical giants.

The multinationals have in the past objected to the Indian-made generic alternatives, arguing the drugs lack proper quality controls and were developed using borrowed technology.

Indonesian health authorities estimate the country has an estimated 80,000 to 120,000 people carrying the HIV (human immuno-deficiency virus) that eventually leads to AIDS and death. Some 2,880 Indonesians have died of AIDS-related diseases.

Many health workers feel the government's statistics are grossly understated for a country of 220 million people where prostitution and drug-addiction -- two factors that contribute to the spread of the virus -- are common and growing social ills.