ABU DHABI -- The United Arab Emirates agriculture and fisheries ministry has announced that it will send a delegation to attend courses on shrimp farming in Iran's southern port city of Bushehr from May 18-31.

The statement said Ahmad Mohammad Ebrahim Al-Zaabi and Ahmad Abdullah Salih would represent the ministry to the educational course, which will be organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) regional office.

An official delegation, headed by the UAE minister of agriculture and fisheries said Muhammad Al-Raqabani, took part in the sixth FAO regional workshop which held in Tehran from March 9-13.

Iran's shrimp output had reportedly stood at 6,000 tons last year (March 21, 2001-March 20, 2002).