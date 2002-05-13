BERLIN -- More than three million people suffer from depression in Germany while health experts say the actual number of unknown cases ranges between 10-20 million people out of a total 82-million population, the online site of the weekly **** Spiegel **** magazine reported Friday.

The German Psychotherapists Association (DPTV) said depression is "the nation's number one illness, even before cancer".

It added that the dark figure of depressive people hovers between 10-20 million while there are 200 million people affected worldwide by the disease.

Women are twice or three times as much likely to suffer from depression than men.

Depression symptoms include various kinds of anxieties, dejected mood, lack of appetite and indecision.

A disruption in the control system of stress hormones usually causes the illness, doctors say.