MOSCOW - Russian emergency services have discovered the bodies of six of the space station workers killed at the weekend when a roof collapsed at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Interfax on Monday.

Eight people are thought to have died when the 70-meter (200-foot) roof at one of the Cosmodrome's hangars gave way on Sunday while they were carrying out repairs.

Seven of the victims were Kazakh nationals, while the eighth was from Belarus, Kazakhstan's Emergencies Ministry told Ria Novosti.

Russian Space Agency spokesman Sergey Gorbunov declined Monday to speculate on the causes of the roof collapse at the assembly tower used for preparing and testing the Soviet-era space shuttle Buran ("snowstorm").

"It is difficult to say anything specific for the moment. An investigation into what happened must be carried out by the government commission, which flew out to the Cosmodrome this morning," Gorbunov said.

The commission is headed by Russia's Science and Technology Minister, Ilya Klebanov, and space agency chief Yury Koptev.

The Baikonur Cosmodrome, which was constructed in the 1950s and is located in the former Soviet Republic of Kazakhstan in Central Asia, is the world's oldest working space launch site, AFP said.

Baikonur is used for commercial and military satellite launches and sending manned rockets to the International Space Station (ISS).

Nearly three quarters of all Russian satellites and more than half its military satellites are launched from Baikonur.

The Cosmodrome's latest guest was South African space tourist Mark Shuttleworth, the 28-year-old internet millionaire who set off on a 10-day journey to the iss from Baikonur last month.

Russia and Kazakhstan signed a 1994 agreement which recognizes the Central Asian republic's territorial claim on Baikonur but leases the Cosmodrome to Moscow for 115 million dollars (132 million euros) a year.

Last month, a top Russian general said the military would continue using the Baikonur Cosmodrome as a satellite launch site until at least 2011 before switching operations to Russia.