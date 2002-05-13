TEHRAN -- The Ninth International Neurology and Clinical Electrophysiology Seminar will be held at Imam Ali (AS) hall of martyr Beheshti University from May 28-31.

Public Relations Department at Martyr Beheshti University's Faculty of Medical Sciences said on Sunday that outstanding Iranian and foreign physicians and professors are to take part in the confab to present their research on neurological and cerebral diseases.

MS, epilepsy, brain strokes and new Parkinson treatment are to figure prominently in the forum discussions, IRNA reported.